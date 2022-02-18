Pre-auction plans ignored? Here's why Simon Katich resigned as SRH's assistant coach ahead of IPL 2022

Former Australian cricketer Simon Katich has decided to resign from the post of assistant coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) just days after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. Katich reportedly decided to quit after the franchise ignored his pre-auction plans and decided to against it at the mega auction which took place in Bengaluru last week.

As per a report in The Australian, Katich's resignation came after Sunrisers Hyderabad went against his pre-auction plans. The report also adds that Katich was not happy with the way the franchise has been managed of late which is also one of the reasons behind his exit.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were in the news for all the wrong reasons last season after the franchise decided to sack David Warner from captaincy midway through the campaign and benched him for the remainder of the season. SRH was heavily criticised for their treatment of Warner, who remains an IPL great and is the first and only captain to have led the franchise to an IPL title.

Since the past year, SRH have had a major Australian exodus from the franchise with Warner leading the way. Apart from the former captain, the likes of Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin also left coaching roles in the team. Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody continues to serve as the head coach of the side.

Moody was present at the table for SRH along with the likes of Katich and Kaviya Maran, who is the CEO of the franchise. SRH spent big money on roping in the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi and Romario Shepherd at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

They had retained only three players - captain Kane Williamson, all-rounder Abdul Samad and pacer Umran Malik ahead of the mega auction. SRH had a disappointing campaign in IPL 2021 last year where they finished at the bottom of the points table after managing only 6 points from 14 matches.