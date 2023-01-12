'Poor shot selection is causing problems': Azhar slams India batter for 'getting out in a lot of manners'

India defeated Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first ODI, in Guwahati, to go 1-0 up in the three-match series on Tuesday (January 10). Ahead of the second and penultimate ODI, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has slammed KL Rahul for not being consistent and finding different ways to get out.

In the ODI series opener, India rode on skipper Rohit Sharma's 83, Shubman Gill's 70 and Virat Kohli's 113 not out to post 373/7. Later, India defended the total by restricting Sri Lanka to 306 for 8, to win by 67 runs. Talking about Rahul, he donned the wicketkeeping gloves and made a 29-ball 39. Just when he was looking set, he departed after being cleaned up by pacer Kasun Rajitha.

Thus, Azhar told PTI, "I think Rahul is getting out in a lot of manners. Primarily, it is not the good balls that are getting him out. It is poor shot selection first up that is causing problems," said Azhar, who further added that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper should work with the coaches to rectify his batting flaws.

"I think consistency is the problem in KL Rahul's case. But I think there are coaches who should rectify his flaws. In my opinion, he is a good player but consistency is missing in his game," Azharuddin was quoted as saying by the news agency.