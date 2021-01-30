Police arrests 49-year-old on suspicion of racially abusing West Brom's player

A 49-year-old man has been arrested in suspicion of racially abusing West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers during club's 5-0 Premier League home defeat by Manchester City on Tuesday.

West Bromwich Albion on Friday said that they contacted police and will be seeking the toughest possible punishment after midfielder Romaine Sawyers was racially abused on social media.

As per the statement released by the club, a racist message was sent to Saint Kitts and Nevis international during West Brom's 5-0 Premier League home defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday.

"Everyone at the club is appalled by the abhorrent message," it added.

"The club has a proud history of confronting all forms of discrimination and will assist the authorities with their inquiries, seeking the toughest available legal punishment, as well as a lifetime ban from The Hawthorns for the individual responsible.

The police released a statement after arresting the man. They said: "We've arrested a man on suspicion of racially abusing West Bromwich Albion player Romaine Sawyers online," West Midlands Police said on Twitter late on Friday.

"The 49-year-old man from Kingswinford was this evening taken into police custody for questioning.

"Our dedicated football hate crime officer is also investigating another report of a racist comment towards the same footballer. We will not tolerate racism."

This week, Chelsea's Reece James, and Man Utd's Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial were also the victims of online racial abuse this week.

The British ministers met top English players on Monday to discuss online abuse and discrimination as part of a series of 'Future of Football' discussions.