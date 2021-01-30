'Disgusted': Chelsea strongly condemns online racist abuse against Reece James

Premier League giants Chelsea have strongly condemned online racist abuse aimed at defender Reece James and urged the social media platforms to take strict actions against who engage in such "despicable behaviour".

The 21-year-old player took to Instagram to share the screenshot of the abusive messages he received on Instagram with the caption "something needs to change".

"Everyone at Chelsea is disgusted with the racist abuse Reece James received on social media on Friday evening," the Premier League club said in a statement.

"This club finds racism and all forms of discriminatory behaviour unacceptable."

This week, West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers, and Man Utd's Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial were also the victims of online racial abuse this week.

"We add our voice to those urging social media platforms and regulatory authorities to take stronger, more effective and more urgent action against this despicable behaviour," Chelsea said.

"Something needs to change and it needs to change now."

The British ministers met top English players on Monday to discuss online abuse and discrimination as part of a series of 'Future of Football' discussions.

Chelsea, who are eighth in the table with 30 points from 20 games, host Burnley on Sunday.

(Inputs from Reuters)