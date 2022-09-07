'Plug those gaps'- Sunil Gavaskar calls upon Indian management to improve and set sights on T20 World Cup

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar recently called upon the management of the Indian cricket team to pay close attention to the gaps that were revealed in the team's game so as to ensure that the same issues can be ironed out before the team sets off on its ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign.

Gavaskar asserted that the management and the fans should move on from the setbacks that the team suffered in the United Arab Emirates, and support the team to perform better at the forthcoming T20 World Cup, which is more important in the grander scheme of things.

"Let's get behind this Indian team. Give them encouragement. Yes, okay fine, this has happened, but what is more important now? The T20 World Cup. Because after 2007, India have not won the T20 World Cup."

Gavaskar highlighted why the T20 World Cup trophy, which has remained quite elusive, is more prestigious and demands more preparation on the team and management's part.

"India have won the Asia Cup quite a number of times. It's time to get behind and tell them it's happened, but please see the areas you can improve and plug those gaps," said Gavaskar during a recent interaction with India Today.

Team India's aspirations to raise the Asia Cup trophy over their heads were all but dashed after the Men in Blue suffered back-to-back losses in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

India's initial loss in the Super Four stage of the tournament came against arch-rivals Pakistan in a rematch, of their first Asia Cup clash in which India emerged triumphant.

They subsequently went on to suffer a loss at the hands of Sri Lanka. Although India can still feature in the finals of the tournament, the probability of the same taking place remains rather low.