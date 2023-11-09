Pleased to pick wickets in this must-win game: POTM Boult on helping NZ inch closer to World Cup semis

Ace New Zealand seamer Trent Boult is pleased to pick wickets at the top as Kiwis inch closer to the World Cup 2023 semis spot after a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. The left-arm seamer was the architect with the new ball, removing Lankan captain Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama in the same over (4th) to put the opposition on the mat.

His bowling figures of three for 37 from ten overs, including three maidens, helped New Zealand wrap up Sri Lanka's innings on 171.

Boult struggled to get going with the new ball in most of the contested CWC matches but sounded convinced with his performance as his team ended its four-match losing streak with a thumping win on Thursday.

With three teams already confirmed for semis, the fight for the fourth spot was between New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Though mathematically, Pakistan can still qualify for the final four, the permutations and combinations required don't favour them.

Commenting on delivering in this must-win game against Sri Lanka, Boult said, "Nice to get a bit of success at the top there (new ball). Big game, a must-win game for us, pleasure is getting that result. It's a challenging format, a challenging part of the world to open the bowling. I feel like I've used my experience in some part of the game."

Like to have a piece of the Indian Team

Acknowledging India's stance on the points table, with the hosts delivering like a beast in all contested matches thus far, Boult said it'd be nice to have a piece of the Men in Blue, who are on the top of their game. With the India-New Zealand semis clash the most likely probability after Thursday's outcome, Boult is looking forward to the contest.

"Nice to be on a decent side of it tonight. Always the biggest challenge here (India) is to come across different conditions and conditions that change throughout the tournament. Everyone wants a piece of the host nation, they are playing phenomenal cricket. Time will tell what will happen there (playing India in the semifinal). I am sure it will be an exciting game," Boult added.