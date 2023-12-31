'Playing a bit too aggressively': Sunil Gavsakar highlights flaw in Shubman Gill's approach

Former India player Sunil Gavaskar has highlighted a key flaw in Shubman Gill’s batting approach as India prepare for the second Test match against South Africa in Cape Town. Gill, a key member of the Indian side in 2023 has found it tough to adjust to the South African conditions as Rohit Sharma's me trail 1-0 in the Test series. According to Gavaskar, Gill’s aggressive approach is not helping him and needs to stay calm in the red-ball format.

Gavsakar highlights key factor

"I think he is playing a bit too aggressively in Test cricket. There is a slight difference when you play Test cricket when compared to T20I and ODI cricket. The difference is in the ball. The red ball moves a little more than the white ball in the air and off the pitch as well. It bounces a little more too. He should keep that in mind," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"Shubman Gill started off his career so well and we praised his shots. We can only hope that he gets back into his form. Hope he trains harder and does well in the future,” the former World Cup winner added.

The 24-year-old has endured a tough outing during the Proteas tour having scored 36 runs in four innings and is averaging 9 in the tour. His lackluster form continued in the Centurion Test when he got out for 2 and 26 as India were crushed to an embarrassing defeat by the Proteas. Rohit Sharma’s men lost by an innings and 32 runs as their dream of winning a Test series on South African soil evaporated.