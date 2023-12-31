Australian cricket will mark the end of an era in the third Test match against Pakistan as veteran batter David Warner will call time on his illustrious career. Warner, included in the Test squad for the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) contest will bid adieu to the red-ball format as they prepare to inflict a whitewash over Pakistan as they lead the three-match series 2-0. Ahead of his farewell contest coach Andrew McDonald was full of praise for the local boy calling him the ‘greatest ever three-format player’.

McDonald heaps praise

“He is probably our greatest ever three-format player,” McDonald said while addressing the media ahead of the SCG contest.

“He’ll be a loss. Other people have been gunning for him for a period of time but for us, internally, we’ve seen the great value and what he brings to the table, hence why we’ve kept picking him. He repaid that faith in the first Test match.

“It can be hard to replace someone who is striking at 70, averaging 45 (and has made the) most ever runs as an Australian opener,” the Aussie coach further added.

Having announced his retirement from the red-ball format for the national side Warner’s inclusion for the SCG Test was inevitable. He had a superb start to the three-match series having scored 164 at the Perth Stadium leading the hosts to a massive win. His selection had initially sparked a row as former player Mitchell Johnson sighted not to give Warner a fairytale farewell having been indulged in controversies in his career.

ALSO READ | Australia women beat India by three runs in second ODI to take unassailable lead in three-match series

The southpaw will go down as one of the greats of the game having amassed 8695 runs in Test format from 111 matches. In his illustrious career, he scored 26 Test hundreds, eighth eighth-highest for the Aussies in the format.