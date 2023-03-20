'Players felt left out...': Chris Gayle talks about RCB's environment, IPL title struggles - WATCH

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player Chris Gayle, who was with the franchise from 2011 to 2017, has said that the reason behind the eam not winning a title is that a lot of players felt left out.

Speaking to JioCinema, official digital broadcaster of the IPL 2023, Gayle said he felt that only three players were in the focus at the time when he was with RCB.

"Sometimes, being one of the main players, being the main man of the franchise, I am always in my own zone, pretty much. What I understand when it comes from an RCB point of view is that a lot of players felt left out. A lot of players did not feel like they were a part of the franchise," said Gayle.

"It was like only three players were getting all the attention - myself, Virat, and AB. A lot of players, pretty much mentally, they were nowhere within the team. So that's always going to be a challenge to win a title," he further added. Here's video below:

RCB, despite being considered as one of the top teams in the league, hasn't been able to win a single title in last 15 years. It, however, reached the final in 2009, 2011, and 2016. Virat Kohli, RCB and India's star player, who has been with the team since its inception in 2008, captained the team for most years but couldn't get the team over the line despite holding many individual records.

Chris Gayle, on the other hand, has played 140 matches in the IPL, scoring 4,965 runs at an average of 39.72 and astonishing strike rate of 148.96.

Gayle has also scored six hundreds in the league with the highest being 175 not out - a T20 record still - while playing for RCB against now-defunct franchise Pune Warriors India.

