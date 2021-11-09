'Players do get uncomfortable': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam supports Ravi Shastri's bio-bubble claims

Pakistan captain Babar Azam agreed with outgoing India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday that competing in bio-bubbles is difficult for players since it might leave them "disturbed and uncomfortable"

Shastri stated before India's last T20 World Cup game against Namibia that his players were psychologically and physically fatigued after six months of bubble life and that a lengthier break between the IPL and the ICC event would have been beneficial.

For the first time since 2012, India did not advance to the semifinals of an ICC event.

"Look they are always ups and downs in professional cricket but yes players do get disturbed and uncomfortable by remaining constantly in a bio-secure bubble environment," Babar said in a virtual press conference before his team's semifinal match against Australia on Thursday.

"We have tried to counter that by working as a group and trying to support each other in the Pakistan team," he explained.

The Pakistan captain stated that it has been difficult for the players to remain in an enclosed atmosphere since last year. Since the COVID-19 epidemic caused disturbances, bio-bubbles have become the norm.

"As a player you need to relax and be ready to absorb the pressure. But at times when things are not going well you need space and you need to refresh, go out."

"If you can't get out of the bubble, negative thoughts do enter your mind and affect your performances," he explained.

According to Babar, Pakistan attempted to overcome the problem by working as a group with experienced players, even organising therapy sessions for those who did not feel comfortable in the bubble.

"We all try to talk to each other all the time in groups and help out each other by lifting each other and it allows us to relax and encourage as well," he added.

Babar also stated that he is enjoying the opportunity to represent Pakistan in all three forms.

"We have performed well so far in every match we want to carry the same momentum into the semi-finals. As a group we have done our best and everyone has given his best but every match is a new challenge and this is T20 cricket you have to remain sharp on the given day," he said.

Babar stated that the team's hard work and efforts in winning its five Super-12 group stage matches will now be put to the test in the semi-final versus Australia. The great hitter stated that he is not afraid to make tough decisions in order to help the team prosper.

Babar attributed Pakistan's success in the huge event to the team's core of 8-9 players who had been together for three-four years and knew each other extremely well.

"Everyone takes responsibility, everyone's role is clear. In the semifinals, we want to continue positively but it is all about how you perform on the day."