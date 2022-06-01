Sourav Ganguly not resigning confirms Jay Shah after BCCI president's cryptic tweet goes viral

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly hinted at starting a new chapter in life in a cryptic post on Twitter that went viral on Wednesday (June 01). Ganguly thanked all his fans for the continuous support since the start of his cricketing career and urged them to continue pouring in their best wishes for him as he plans to start something new which he claimed will help a lot of people.

The former India captain had taken over as the president of BCCI in October 2019 after serving as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for five years from 2015 to 2019. He has since worked closely with BCCI secretary Jay Shah and other members of the board to take Indian cricket to greater heights.

While there had been no indication from Ganguly about stepping down from his role as BCCI president, his tweet was quick to spark speculations about the former Indian cricket team captain resigning. While some falsely claimed he had resigned as BCCI president, some netizens also speculated about Ganguly joining politics.

Also Read: No bilateral T20 cricket? Former India head coach Ravi Shastri urges ICC to go the football way

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it had given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," Ganguly wrote in his cryptic tweet.

"Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," he added.

Also Read: Thought of quitting ODI cricket after Dhoni dropped me, reveals former Indian opener Sehwag

Sourav Ganguly not resigning as BCCI president: Secretary Jay Shah

Amid speculations that he has decided to resign from his post in the BCCI, chief secretary Jay Shah was quick to rubbish the rumours and clarified that Ganguly will not step down as president of the Indian cricket board.

"The rumours doing rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect," Shah told news agency PTI on Wednesday.