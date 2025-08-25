/PKL 2025: 'Our goal is to defend the title and stay champions', says Haryana Steelers captain Jaideep Dahiya

As Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 approaches, Haryana Steelers’ skipper Jaideep Dahiya is preparing for another big campaign. The defending champions, who dominated last season with 16 wins in 22 matches, will once again be led by the calm and confident cover defender. For Jaideep, the previous year’s triumph was a dream fulfilled. “It was a happy moment. Many players play all their lives and never win a trophy. I’m grateful that I could achieve this with my team. You can’t even express the happiness in words,” he said in an exclusive interview with WION.

The captaincy, which the franchise has handed him again this season, doesn’t feel like extra weight. “I am very motivated. If we put pressure on the team, then they won’t play freely. We will keep the mindset of winning trophies without creating pressure,” Jaideep shared.

Building a balanced squad

Haryana’s auction strategy brought in both youth and experience, including the signing of star raider Naveen Kumar—a move Jaideep himself had suggested. “I told the coach to take Naveen, and our plan was successful. Naveen is an experienced superstar, and along with senior players, we will take the team forward,” he revealed. Equally important has been the bonding within the squad. New names have settled in smoothly. “Everyone is equal in this team. We don’t treat anyone as junior or senior. We motivate them, we stay open to everyone,” Jaideep said. The players also draw strength from coach Manpreet Singh, who, according to Jaideep, feels more like family than a taskmaster. “He is like a big brother, not just a coach. His strategies are very high-level, and he motivates us constantly. We enjoy playing under him,” he said.

PKL’s impact and the road ahead

Reflecting on how Pro Kabaddi has transformed the sport, Jaideep was candid. “Before PKL, Kabaddi was almost ending. Today, wherever we go—airport, city, or village—people recognise us. Fame, money, respect—Kabaddi has given us everything.” His message to the next generation is clear: “Love Kabaddi, love your parents. Stay disciplined, stay away from drugs, and work hard towards your goal. If you plan well, everyone’s dreams can come true.” As for his own ambition, the captain is keeping it simple. “The other team’s goal is to defeat us, but our goal is to defeat them and remain champions. Personally, I want to represent India and win a gold medal at a global level.”

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers, officially unveiled their team jersey for the upcoming season on Monday (August 25). The unveiling ceremony was attended by Gurminder Singh, head of marketing at JSW Cement; Divyanshu Singh, CEO of Haryana Steelers and JSW Sports; along with team captain Jaideep Dahiya and vice-captain Rahul Sethpal.

Speaking at the launch, Gurminder Singh shared, “JSW Cement is proud to extend our association with the Haryana Steelers for a third year. As they step onto the mat to defend their title, we stand firmly behind them and wish them a successful season ahead.”