/Pietersen defends Stokes for last hour Manchester drama, Broad calls Brook's theatrics 'embarrassment'

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has defended Ben Stokes over last hour drama in Manchester Test against India and hit out at those criticising him. Former England great Stuart Broad, on the other hand, called Harry Brook's off-spin an 'embarrassment.' India played 143 overs to earn a hard-fought draw at Old Trafford but the story which made headlines is Stokes asking the Indian batters (Ravi Jadeja and Washington Sundar) to call it a draw at the beginning of the last hour and the Indians refusing it as they were nearing their well-deserved tons.

Hitting out at people throwing shades at Stokes, Pietersen wrote on X: “Two days fielding and no result on the cards – you WANT to get off the field! You cannot have a pop at Stokes for his frustration. Very easy to have a pop at him when you’re sitting in your lounge watching. You’re NOT in the battle. Leave the men in the ring to be emotional.”

Broad, meanwhile, spoke on 'For the Love of Cricket' podcast and said: “Harry Brook came on to bowl and he bowled absolute filth. He bowled off spin. It was a bit of an embarrassing moment. Right-arm medium pace and you come up and bowl off spin? I didn't know he bowled off spin. He looked like a poor man's Dan Lawrence in his action. He was trying to get the game done if they (India batters) were trying to get their hundreds."

The cricket world has mostly been after Stokes who tried to impose his own moral code of 'why play when only one result is possible.' It was, as per the spirit of cricket, in line with the game that the Indian batters, after doing all the hard work, get to complete their respective hundreds.