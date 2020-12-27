'Pep has something special': Lionel Messi praises former manager, fuels transfer speculations

Barcelona star Lionel Messi calls himself "lucky" to have played under Pep Guardiola, who managed the Catalan giants between 2008-12. According to Leo, the Spaniard brings "something special" to coaching, comments that are likely to fuel speculation the pair could reunite at Manchester City.

ALSO READ: 'If Salah wants to go then we cannot hold him back': Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp

Messi was a key player in Guardiola's Barcelona. under Pep, the club won 14 major titles. The Argentine player is into the final few months of his current contract in Spain and has been linked with a switch to City since the manager signed a new deal that will keep him at the Premier League club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

"Pep has something special," Messi told Spanish television channel La Sexta.

"He makes you see things in one way: how he prepares for matches, defensively, how to attack ... he told you exactly how the match was going to be, how you had to attack to win.

"I was lucky ... to train under Guardiola and Luis Enrique, the two best. Having them made me grow a lot physically and mentally, and also the tactical wisdom they've taught me."