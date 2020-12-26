'If Salah wants to go then we cannot not hold him back': Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp feels that there is no reason that Mohamed Salah would leave the Premier League champions, however, will not force the Egyptian to stay in the club if he wants to leave.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper AS, Salah said that he admired Real Madrid and Barcelona, fuelling talk in the British media that he was looking to move on.

"I think the only reason to leave Liverpool at the moment is the weather. What other reason could be there?" Klopp said at a news conference.

"This is one of the biggest clubs in the world, we pay good money ... we have a sensational stadium with outstanding supporters.

"You cannot force people to stay but that is it ... We make changes and bring players in and if a player wants to go then we cannot, probably not hold him back; it's just that I would not understand why somebody would want to go."

Salah became an all-time top scorer for the Reds in the Champions League earlier this month in a 1-1 draw at Denmark's Midtjylland.

Klopp went on to react to Salah's statement for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

"If you ask any player in the world who is not playing for Barcelona or Madrid if he can imagine playing there one day and he said: 'No, Spanish football is not for me,' why would he say that?

"Mo is a very important player for me obviously but this story around is not."