Pep Guardiola took a dig at former Premier League's chief executive Richard Scudamore. Scudamore last year had expressed his concerns regarding Blues' win in the previous year's Premier League with five games to spare.

“It doesn't take away from City's excellence, but we want the season to go to the last, I'd like multiple trophies needed in various locations on the last day because we don't know how it will end,” Richard had said angering members in the Manchester City management.

Liverpool is 22 points clear of the second positioned Man City with just 13 matches to go, to which Pep said: “The last two seasons, it was an owner from the Premier League that says that can’t happen again, City winning the titles that way with 100 points is not good for the Premier League, now it’s Liverpool, the owner has to be concerned again."

Richard Scudamore is no more a part of the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola has accepted that it is Liverpool's year to win the Premier League, he said: "They are far away so they are unstoppable. They have a lot of points, we have dropped points quite similar to today."

He also feels that his stay with Manchester City will be a failure until his side manages to win the Champions League.

"Our targets are to win the remaining competitions and qualify for the Champions League next season," he added.