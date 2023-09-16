PCB release medical update on Naseem Shah's shoulder injury; optimistic over ODI World Cup involvement
Story highlights
The injury came at the wrong time for the 1992 World champions who are seeking their first title in 31 years at next month’s World Cup. Naseem went missing in Pakistan’s final Super Four clash against Sri Lanka where they lost on the final ball to pave the way for Sri Lanka to play in the final on Sunday.
The injury came at the wrong time for the 1992 World champions who are seeking their first title in 31 years at next month’s World Cup. Naseem went missing in Pakistan’s final Super Four clash against Sri Lanka where they lost on the final ball to pave the way for Sri Lanka to play in the final on Sunday.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released a medical update on pacer Naseem Shah’s injury that could potentially see him ruled out of the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. Naseem, who injured his shoulder during the India vs Pakistan Super Four clash has been touted to miss the ODI World Cup, but PCB will closely monitor the situation and is optimistic about his involvement at the showpiece event. Naseem has been in fine form for the Men in Green in the last 12 months.
PCB release statement
“The Pakistan Cricket Board's medical team has been monitoring the status of Naseem Shah’s shoulder injury sustained during the Asia Cup 2023. Medical consultations with the experts are underway to provide the best possible care to Naseem,” PCB said in a statement.
trending now
“The PCB medical panel will decide on the fast bowler's return to cricket based on further assessments,” the statement added.
The injury came at the wrong time for the 1992 World champions who are seeking their first title in 31 years at next month’s World Cup. Naseem went missing in Pakistan’s final Super Four clash against Sri Lanka where they lost on the final ball to pave the way for Sri Lanka to play in the final on Sunday.
More to Follow…