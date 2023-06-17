PCB picks Shaheen Afridi in 16-man squad for Sri Lanka Tests, appoints Morne Morkel as team's bowling coach

Ace Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has returned to the Test side for the first time in almost a year, as PCB announced 16-man squad for Sri Lanka Tests. Afridi, who last played a Test in Galle in 2022, got ruled out for a few months due to a knee injury. And after staying away from the longer format for a considerable period since then, he made his much-anticipated return.

Besides, former South African seamer Morkel also got roped in as the bowling coach. Morkel will join the squad in Karachi on July 3 for a pre-series camp before leaving for Sri Lanka on July 9.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also picked uncapped batter Mohammad Hurraira and all-rounder Aamir Jamal in the squad. Regular captain Babar Azam and star keeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan are also named, while former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed found a place in the 16-man team.

Shaheen Afridi suffered a knee injury while playing the first Test last year and got ruled out. As a result, he remained away from competitive cricket for a few months, missing Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. Though team doctors recommended him an extended rest given the degree of his injury, PCB rushing his treatment for him to get ready for the T20 World Cup in Australia saw things falling apart later on.

Having declared fit for the mega tournament, Shaheen looked sluggish earlier but made up with his array of wickets later. In the final against England, he again injured his already troubled knee and was taken off immediately. With that, Pakistan lost the final and also Afridi for an indefinite period, which saw him further missing the home series against England and New Zealand.

"I am very excited to be returning to the Pakistan Test side after a year. I dearly missed Test cricket, and it was tough for me to be away from this format," Shaheen was quoted as saying in a PCB media release.

"After missing our entire home season because of the injury, I suffered in Sri Lanka, I am eager to make an impactful comeback in the same country and complete a century of wickets in Test cricket. I want to thank my fans who have provided me support in tough times, and I am ready for the challenges ahead," the seamer with 99 Tests wickets added.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the series will follow soon. Pakistan’s 16-man Test squad for Sri Lanka series – Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood