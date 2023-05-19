PBKS vs RR Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

PBKS vs RR Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Punjab Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in match no. 66 of the IPL season 2023 on Friday, May 19. The clash will take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. Punjab is currently placed in the sixth spot in the IPL points table after winning six of their 13 matches. Rajasthan, on the other hand, is in the sixth spot winning only six matches out of a total of 13.

Both teams lost their last matches and eventually jeopardized their position in the points table. A win can keep them in the race but the net run rate will eventually play a huge role and decide their fate in the tournament.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head details: PBKS vs RR- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL Punjab and Rajasthan have faced each other in 25 matches in IPL. Out of these 25 games, Rajasthan has won 14 whereas Punjab has come out victorious on 11 occasions. Hence, the head-to-head record of PBKS vs RR stands at 14-11. In their recent battles, Rajasthan has had the upper hand, winning three out of the previous five matches. However, in their most recent clash this season, PBKS emerged as the winner.

Matches played: 25

Matches won by Punjab Kings: 14

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals: 11 PBKS vs RR- IPL 2023: Pitch report The surface at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is a batting paradise. Anything close to 200 will be a good score and bowling first will be ideal as dew can play a huge part in the latter half of the match. PBKS vs RR- IPL 2023: Weather update Conditions in Dharamshala on Friday will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to range between 16 and 26 degrees Celsius. PBKS vs RR- IPL 2023: Playing XI Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal PBKS vs RR- IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: Rajasthan Royals will win today’s match. PBKS vs RR- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app



WATCH WION LIVE HERE