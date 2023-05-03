PBKS vs MI Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

PBKS vs MI Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Punjab Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in match no. 46 of the IPL season 2023 on Wednesday, May 3. The clash will take place at the home ground of Punjab, the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Punjab has won five matches so far and is placed currently at sixth place in the points table. In the last match against the Chennai Super Kings, they won the match by four wickets and chased down the target of 201 runs.

Mumbai, on the other hand, has won four matches so far. They chased down the target of 213 runs in the previous match against Rajasthan Royals with six wickets in hand.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head details: PBKS vs MI- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL Punjab Kings and Mumbai have locked horns with each other in 30 matches of IPL. Out of these 30 matches, both the teams have won an equal number of 15 matches each. Hence, the head-to-head record of PBKS vs MI stands at 15-15. Even at Mohali, there is nothing to separate these two sides, with four wins each in their total of eight encounters, both teams are at par with each other.

Matches played: 30

Matches won by Punjab Kings: 15

Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 15 PBKS vs MI- IPL 2023: Pitch report The surface at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali has provided a lot of support to the batters in the tournament so far, and the same might happen in this game. The average first innings score in the last five games at this venue has been 185 runs. The team winning the toss will likely elect to bowl. PBKS vs MI- IPL 2023: Weather update Light showers are expected in Mohali on Wednesday. The temperature is expected to hover between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius, with around 20 per cent chance of rain during the game. PBKS vs MI- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Sikander Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan PBKS vs MI- IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: Mumbai Indians have more chances to win today’s match. PBKS vs MI- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app



