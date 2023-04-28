PBKS vs LSG Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

PBKS vs LSG Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Punjab Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 38 of the IPL season 2023 on Friday, April 28. The clash will take place at the home ground of Punjab, PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Punjab has won four matches after defeating Mumbai Indians in their last match by 13 runs. Punjab scored 214 runs for the loss of eight wickets while batting first.

Lucknow, on the other hand, has won four out of seven matches played and are placed in the fourth spot in the points table. In their last match against Gujarat Titans, Lucknow failed to chase down the target of 136 runs and fell short of the target by seven runs.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head: PBKS vs LSG- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have previously faced off twice in the IPL. Lucknow had won one game in the last season. But Punjab managed to balance the equation by winning the opening clash this year.

Matches played: 2

Matches won by Punjab Kings: 1

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants: 1 PBKS vs LSG- IPL 2023: Pitch report The pitch will likely remain balanced throughout the match. The average first innings score in the last five T20 games at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali has been 158 runs. The team winning the toss will likely elect to bowl in this game. PBKS vs LSG- IPL 2023: Weather report On April 28, the weather in Mohali is forecast to be largely overcast. Rain is not expected to play a factor during the IPL encounter between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants. During the 20-over match, the wind speed will be between 9 and 13 km/h. The temperature is expected to range between 21 and 34 degrees Celsius, with humidity ranging between 34 and 52 per cent. PBKS vs LSG- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matt Short, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi PBKS vs LSG- IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: Punjab Kings is expected to win today’s match. PBKS vs LSG- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali



Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app



