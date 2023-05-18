'PBKS should explain why Arshdeep Singh...': Aakash Chopra questions PBKS' strategy after loss vs DC

Punjab Kings (PBKS) moved closer to an early elimination in IPL 2023 with a loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 64 on Wednesday (May 17), in Dharamshala. Opting to bowl first, Shikhar Dhawan & Co. left many surprised with their bizarre tactics as they underbowled ace pacer Arshdeep Singh and brought off-spinner Harpreet Brar to bowl the final over.

Arshdeep, Punjab's leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps this season (tenth-overall), has been expensive with the ball but remains one of the key bowlers for Dhawan & Co. He came into the attack in the fifth over and bowled only one more over in the game versus DC (ending with 2-0-21-0). His underutilisation shocked many and former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra questioned PBKS team management for their usage of Arshdeep.

"Arshdeep started this tournament with being in the race for the purple capâ€æhe’s not bowling with the new ball anymore. Isn’t bowling in the death either. And it’s not about the captaincy, I feel. The team management at PBKS should explain why and how Arshdeep has been marginalised," Chopra wrote on Twitter. Arshdeep started this tournament with being in the race for the purple cap…he’s not bowling with the new ball anymore. Isn’t bowling in the death either. And it’s not about the captaincy, I feel. The team management at PBKS should explain why and how Arshdeep has been… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 17, 2023 × Also Read: 'He trusted his...': KL Rahul decodes legendary captain MS Dhoni's success

At the post-match presentation, Dhawan said, "It was frustrating. But we didn't bowl well in the first six overs. We should have taken a couple of wickets with the way the pitch was behaving. With the no ball, we believed but credit to Liam for the way he played. I feel my decision to bowl spinner the last over was wrong and it shifted the momentum towards them. The pacers didn't bowl full enough. We need to bowl in the right areas on these kinds of surfaces and it is hurting us."