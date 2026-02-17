/Pathum Nissanka unlocks rare feat in Pallekele: Joins Rohit in elite ‘200-100’ club after maiden T20 WC ton

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka has done something incredible in the recently concluded T20 World Cup match against Australia in Pallekele, smashing his maiden hundred in this format and competition, unlocking several milestones, including two very rare ones. Nissanka led Sri Lanka’s charge during the run chase against the mighty Aussies on Monday (Feb 16), hitting an unbeaten 100 and helping his team win the match and qualify for Super 8s. His match-winning century also pushed Australia to the brink of a shock T20 WC exit.

Nissanka's 100 not out against Australia broke plenty of records. While he is only the second batter (to date) to smash hundreds across formats and an ODI double hundred after Indian opener Rohit Sharma, Nissanka also holds the distinction of becoming the second player to do all of this (including a T20 World Cup hundred) since former West Indies opener Chris Gayle, creating history.

Nissanka has been Sri Lanka’s best bet for the last few years. While he first made headlines with his maiden ODI double hundred (210*) against Afghanistan in 2024, his 124* against England at the Oval later that year helped Sri Lanka secure a famous Test win. The right-handed batter smashed his maiden T20I hundred against India at last year’s Asia Cup, becoming only the fourth Sri Lankan batter after Mahela Jayawardene, Kusal Perera and Tillakaratne Dilshan to achieve this feat.

Besides, his maiden T20 World Cup hundred, a match-winning 100* off 52 balls against Australia, saw him become the second Sri Lankan batter overall since Jayawardene in 2010 to hit a century in this competition's history.



Meanwhile, Rohit and Gayle are the other two names to unlock most of the abovementioned feats. While Rohit hasn’t registered a T20 World Cup hundred, as the former Indian all-rounder, Suresh Raina remains the only one from the country to do so (to date), he has ticked the remaining boxes – hitting centuries across formats and an ODI double hundred, that too three times.



Gayle, however, was the first man ever to achieve all such batting records.

