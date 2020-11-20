Pat Cummins names 'big wicket' in India vs Australia series

With the two-month-long series between India and Australia commencing in a week’s time, Australian speedster Pat Cummins considers Virat Kohli as the ‘big wicket’ he would target. Cummins said that commentators talk about Kohli non-stop while hoping to keep him quiet in the limited-overs series and one Test in which the Indian skipper would be a part of.

The three-match ODI series is set to start from November 27 followed by three T20Is and four-match Test series.

"I think every side has that one or two batters and they are the big wickets. Most teams have their captain -- Joe Root for England, Kane Williamson for New Zealand. You feel like if you get their wickets that goes a long way in winning the game," Cummins told 'Fox Cricket'.

"He (Kohli) is always a big one. You commentators talk about him non-stop, so hopefully, we can keep him quiet," he added.

Cummins, who has been named the vice-captain of both white and red-ball squads, is currently quarantining after arriving from the UE where he played in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders.

The quarantine period wherein there are 11 Australian players currently will end on the eve of the ODI opener against India in Sydney.

"It's good to be back here in Sydney. Obviously, we are locked down but we are let out for couple of hours a day.

"We've been in the middle of it (cricket in bio-secure bubbles) for three or four months now so we're starting to get used to it," he said.

"But it will be weird we get out Thursday night and then we will go and join the boys at a hotel but there's a good chance we won't see them until we literally turn up to the SCG on Friday."

Cummins said Australia is well prepared to give India a tough fight in the series. "It's going to be huge. Obviously, we're back here on home soil. other than spending a lot of times in hotels and bubbles I feel like our preparation has actually been really good.

"We went over to the UK and had a good tour there. Most of the boys here have been playing 14 T20 matches in the last few weeks and the other guys coming in will be playing shrewd cricket. So, it feels like we are all firing up and got a lot of stuff behind us," he said.

On his development as a bowler over the last couple of years, "I was probably a bit quicker a few years ago but I feel like in the last couple of years I got better, learning different tempos within the game and also when I am bowling. I feel I got a bit more control on swing and seam," Cummins said.

"Whatever conditions we come up with, I have got a couple of tools I can go to."