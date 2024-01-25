Pat Cummins named Cricketer of the Year for 2023, Virat Kohli earns ODI Player of the Year accolade

A terrific year that ended with winning the ICC Men’s @cricketworldcup 2023 🏆 The Australia bowler and captain has claimed the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 🙌 https://t.co/cv5T71ji25

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the winners of the annual awards for 2023 as Australian skipper Pat Cummins received the top honour for Cricketer of the Year. Cummins, who led Australia to the ICC ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship (WTC) triumph, saw off challenges from close mates Travis Head and Virat Kohli. However, Virat’s consolation came in the form of ICC ODI Player of the Year where he had a special year, helping India to the runners-up crown in the World Cup held in his own backyard.

After staging some monumental performances throughout 2023, Cummins was announced as the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer on Thursday (Jan 25). While winning the WTC and ODI World Cup final were the highlight reels of the year for Cummin, he also defended the Ashes for Australia despite facing a resolute England team renowned for the Bazball. The achievement was made impressive after holding out for a 2-2 draw in England's own backyard during the Ashes.

In 24 matches throughout the year, he scalped 59 wickets and scored 422 runs and played an important role during Australia’s important win against England in the Birmingham Test during the Ashes. He signed off the year with a 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test.