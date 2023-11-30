Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc headline IPL auctions ahead of registration deadline day

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will be the headline names for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions with the deadline on Thursday (Nov 30). The IPL commission has set a deadline of Thursday with more than 700 cricketers across the globe likely to go under the hammer during the auctions. The auctions for the IPL 2024 will take place on December 19 in Dubai with teams already setting plans to get the best names available.

Deadline for registration

Players across the globe have a deadline to register their names for the coveted tournament’s auctions until Thursday. Players should obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their respective boards to enter the auctions. While Cummins and Starc will be the headline names, players like Rachin Ravindra and Travis Head are also likely to attract the team owner’s attention having impressed in the ODI World Cup recently.

The franchises can combine spend around $31 million (Rs 262 crore) to get the best deal in the house. Each team will have a limited budget after splashing the cash in the trade market which officially closed on Sunday as big names like Hardik Pandya and Cameron Green swapped franchises.

Purse remaining for teams (in Rupees)

CSK- Purse remaining: Rs 31.40 crore, Available slots: 6 (Overseas: 3)

Delhi Capitals - Purse remaining: Rs 28.95 crore, Available slots: 9 (Overseas: 4)

Gujarat Titans - Purse remaining: Rs 38.15 crore, Available slots: 8 (Overseas: 2)

Kolkata Knight Riders - Purse remaining: Rs 32.70 crore, Available slots:12 (Overseas: 4)

Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 13.15 crore, Available slots: 6 (Overseas: 2)

Mumbai Indians - Purse remaining: Rs 17.75 crore, Available slots: 8 (Overseas: 4)

Punjab Kings - Purse remaining: Rs 29.10 crore, Available slots: 8 (Overseas: 2)

Rajasthan Royals - Purse remaining: Rs 14.50 crore, Available slots: 8 (Overseas: 3)

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Purse remaining: Rs 23.25 crore, Available slots: 6 (Overseas: 3)

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Purse remaining: Rs 34.00 crore, Available slots: 6 (Overseas: 3)