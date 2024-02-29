Paris Olympics: Organisers to meet comfort of athletes in the village despite no air conditioning

Paris 2024 Olympics is just a few months away. The organisers are leaving no stone unturned to make sure the athletes have a fruitful time in the village. Despite no air conditioning at the athletes' village, the organisers have ensured that the comfort of the athletes will be met in the forthcoming mega event. Notably, the village will be officially unveiled, ahead of schedule, by President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday (Feb 29).

Temperatures are expected to rise once again in the European summer, but there will be no air conditioning in the athletes' rooms at Paris 2024. However, a cooling system will be used instead of an air-conditioner.

"We designed these buildings so that they would be comfortable places to live in in the summer, in 2024 and later on, and we don't need air conditioning in these buildings because we oriented the facades so that they wouldn't get too much sun during the summer, and the facades, the insulation is really efficient," Yann Krysinski, who is in charge of the delivery of venues and infrastructure at Paris 2024, told Reuters.

"We also are providing naturally cool water that we're getting from underground to cool the air of these apartments. So you will not need air conditioning in the summer here."

Following the Games, around 6,000 people will reside in the neighbourhood, which comprises the suburban areas of Saint Ouen, Saint Denis and L'Ile Saint Denis.