Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo handed one-match suspension for obscene gesture in Saudi league tie

Portugal captain and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has been given one-match suspension for his obscene gesture during his side's Saudi Arabia league game versus Al Shabab, which they won 3-2. After the encounter, the 39-year-old was seen cupping his ear and repeatedly pumping his hand forward in front of his pelvis. The video of his act went viral on social media platforms.

Ronaldo's gesture appeared to be aimed at rival Al Shabab supporters who were teasing him with "Messi" chants. Thus, the committee stated that the Portuguese star would have to pay a hefty fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals ($2,666) to the Saudi Football Federation and 20,000 riyals to Al-Shabab in order to bear the costs of the complaint filing fees.

In addition, the committee revealed that the decision is not subject to appeal. This is not the first instance of Ronaldo's behaviour and gestures making heads turn. In April 2023, the veteran appeared to grab his genitals while heading to the dugout after Al Nassr's 2-0 league loss to arch-rivals Al Hilal.

Recently, Ronaldo opened up on his obscene gesture and said, "I respect all clubs. And the joy after the [game] expresses strength and victory, and it is not shameful. We are used to it in Europe."