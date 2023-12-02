Pakistan's Naseem Shah switch bases in sensational PSL 2024 trade

Most-talked-about Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah has switched bases from Quetta Gladiators to Islamabad United ahead of PSL 2024, putting a full stop to week-long speculations about his next destination.

Not one or two, but three teams were fighting to bag his services ahead of the next season, with Islamabad United winning the race. Meanwhile, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jr will join Quetta Gladiators before the trade window ends.

Naseem Shah confirmed this news with a post on his social media handle, which read,

The next destination is Islamabad!

Earlier, reports suggested Multan Sultans had signed Naseem Shah from the Gladiators, but United's last-minute interest hijacked their deal, with Shah deciding against joining the former champions. The reports also add that Naseem's move from Gladiators to United was a push coming from the player himself, as he was said to be frustrated with the team's dip in performance in recent years.

While the Quetta Gladiators were one of the most consistent teams during the initial four years, reaching the finals twice before eventually winning it in 2019, their fate suffered a dramatic turnaround in years to come. Such was their plight that the Gladiators failed to reach the playoffs on the last four occasions, finishing fifth twice.

This dismal run in Pakistan’s premier domestic T20 tournament meant Naseem, who debuted for them in 2020, never reached the playoffs thus far.

Considering how big a talent prospect he is in the international circuit, Naseem’s numbers in the PSL have been far from decent. In 29 contested matches, the right-arm seamer has picked just 26 wickets, with his economy, strike rate, and average being poorer in this competition than in T20Is.

Will Naseem be fit in time for PSL 2024?

Out with a shoulder injury since the Asia Cup game against India in Colombo in early September, Naseem missed the 2023 World Cup, where Pakistan stood fifth, failing to qualify for the last four.

The right-hand pacer will also miss the upcoming tour of Australia, where Pakistan will play three Tests, starting in Perth on December 14.