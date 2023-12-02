I will make my son follow Kohli's footsteps: Brian Lara heaps praise on India batting great

Not for the first time has Virat Kohli’s commitment and dedication towards cricket been discussed and praised in the highest regard. West Indies legend Brian Lara admits if his son is to pursue sports and become exceptional, he would ask him to follow Kohli’s footsteps. One of the modern-day greats, Kohli holds mind-boggling records in all formats, having recently crossed Sachin Tendulkar’s 50 ODI hundreds tally during the 2023 World Cup.

Speaking at the Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture in Kolkata, Lara acknowledged Kohli’s contribution to Indian cricket and this sport.

"I have a son, and I can tell you that if my son has to play any sport, I will be using Kohli's commitment and dedication to not just add to his strength but whatever it takes to become a Number one sportsman," Lara talked highly of Kohli's commitment and dedication towards the game. Although Kohli is a world champion, having won it back in 2011, he has been deprived of putting his hands on the trophy since.

Even in the 2023 World Cup, Kohli was the highest run-getter, completing 765 runs, including six fifties and three hundreds. Despite scoring a half-century in the final against Australia, Kohli failed to inspire his team to their third world title.

Speaking on those lines, Lara defended the India great for his performances in the marquee event, saying,

"First of all, for Virat Kohli, I know a lot of people will say or have already said that Kohli's performance does not matter as India did not win the World Cup. Team sport is about winning, and you, as an individual player, have to have that as your No.1 target. But a subsidiary of team success is individual success, and this is what Kohli has given India match after match throughout the World Cup," Lara added.

Kohli’s legacy separates him from the rest

Having almost done it all during his time as a player in cricket, Lara has an eye for greatness and feels the way Virat changed the face of this game is incredible. Praising his discipline, Lara said,

“What impresses me most about Kohli is his true legacy, for he has changed the face of cricket and how you prepare for the game. The discipline that he has stands out, always.”