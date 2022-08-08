Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem 1st south Asian to breach 90m mark, claims gold in javelin throw at CWG 2022

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem shattered records with a stunning performance in the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday. Nadeem became the first South Asian to breach the 90m-mark in men's javelin throw to clinch the elusive gold medal at the Games.

The Pakistan star, who is an arch-rival of India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra, managed to beat him to become the first to the 90m mark from the subcontinent. Neeraj did not take part in the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to an injury which he sustained at the World Athletics Championships last month where he won the silver medal.

Nadeem was on top of his game during the Commonwealth Games 2022 final on Sunday as he came up with his personal best of 90.18m in his fifth attempt to set a new Games record and finish on top of the podium to take home the gold medal.

Nadeem finished ahead of reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who finished second with a throw of 88.64m to settle for the silver medal. Kenya's Julius Yego won the bronze medal with a throw of 85.70m - his best effort so far this season. Meanwhile, India's DP Manu grabbed the 5th spot in the absence of Neeraj with a throw of 82.28m.

What a superb performance from Arshad Nadeem!



He earns Pakistan their first track and field Gold after 60 years, setting precedence with a new Games record.



With his stunning 90.18m effort, Nadeem not only became the first South Asian to breach the 90m mark but also earned Pakistan their first Commonwealth gold medal in track and field in 60 years. It is also Pakistan's only second gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games so far.

Nadeem also surpassed Neeraj's personal best of 89.94m which the Indian star achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden earlier this year. The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist is yet to breach the elusive 90m mark but will be hopeful of pulling it off soon after Nadeem's massive feat at the Commonwealth Games this year.

Despite sharing a great rivalry on the track, Neeraj and Nadeem remain great friends off the field. The Pakistan star has also admitted in the past that he uses the Indian's javelin during competitions. However, with Nadee now surpassing Chopra's personal best, the Indian will be aiming to breach the 90m mark himself soon.