Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs ZIM online?

Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Sunday in what will be the second ODI of the three-match series. While Pakistan won the first ODI to take 1-0 lead in the series, Zimbabwe gave a tough fight to the hosts with Brendan Taylor scoring a memorable century.

Pakistan are favourites heading into the match and are expected to win the clash in what has been a flat track in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Playing XI:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Musa, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha(c), Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor(w), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Where will the 2nd ODI match between Pakistan vs Zimbabwe take place?

The 2nd ODI match between Pakistan vs Zimbabwe will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

What time will the 2nd ODI match between Pakistan vs Zimbabwe begin?

The 2nd ODI match between Pakistan vs Zimbabwe begins at 12:30 PM IST on Sunday (November 1).

How to watch live 2nd ODI match between Pakistan vs Zimbabwe?

The 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will not be telecasted live in India.

How to watch 2nd ODI match between Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match online?

The online live streaming of the 2nd ODI match between Pakistan vs Zimbabwe will be available Pakistan Cricket’s official YouTube channel.