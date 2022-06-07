Pakistan vs West Indies ODIs: Everything to know about squads, schedule, telecast, streaming details

The cricketing action continues worldwide as Babar Azam-led Pakistan will lock horns with Nicholas Pooran's West Indies in a three-match ODI series in Multan. The series was part of the West Indies' white-ball tour of Pakistan in December last year, however, the 50-over series were postponed following the three T20Is which saw the then Kieron Pollard & Co. lose 3-0.

Babar & Co. will look to start from where they left in the Australia home series, which saw them win the three ODIs 2-1 but concede the T20Is 1-0. On the other hand, West Indies have commenced a new era under Pooran, after Pollard's retirement, and whitewashed the lowly-ranked Netherlands in three ODIs in the latter's own backyard recently. Thus, the series' top-performers such as Shai Hope, Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, etc. will be eager to make a mark versus the Men in Green as well.

Here's everything to know about the squads, streaming, schedule and telecast details of the three ODIs:

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr

ALSO READ | KL Rahul would've been told he's next-in-line: Irfan Pathan on Rahul Dravid's communication with India captain

Schedule

June 8 - 1st ODI

June 10 - 2nd ODI

June 12 - 3rd ODI

All the games will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan. The matches will kick off at 4:30 pm IST (i.e. day-night affairs).

Live telecast and streaming details

For the unversed, the live telecast of the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies will be on Sony Sports Network. Meanwhile, it will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.