Pakistan vs Afghanistan: ICC asks Emirates Cricket Board to probe on crowd behaviour

The global cricket governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked the Emirates Cricket Board to probe the crowd's behaviour during the T20 World Cup game between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Friday (October 29).

Pakistan vs Afghanistan clash was one of the highly anticipated matches, in the cricket showpiece event as more than 16,000 tickets had been issued so that fans can enjoy the live action at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: New Zealand's Trent Boult plotting to 'mirror' Shaheen Afridi's spell against India

However, thousands of ticketless fans travelled to the venue and then attempted to force entry into the stadium, which led to massive chaos. The ICC apologised to ticket holders who could not enter the stadium where the final will also be staged on November 14.

"Dubai Police and security staff secured the stadium to ensure the safety of everyone inside and brought in significant additional resources to disperse the crowd and calm the situation," the ICC said in its official statement.

"At approximately 7 pm, Dubai Police directed that all gates should remain closed and no further entry was permitted to maintain a safe and controlled environment inside the venue," the statement added.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli slams 'spineless people' for abusing Shami, calls it 'lowest level of human form'

The ICC has asked the ECB to undertake a thorough investigation into events to learn any lessons and will work closely with authorities to ensure there is no repeat of this situation in the future.

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi also pleaded with fans to buy tickets to watch the team's remaining matches in the tournament. "For the Afghan fans, please buy a ticket and come to the stadium. Don't repeat this again. This is not good," said Nabi after his team had lost by five wickets.

(With inputs from agencies)