Pakistan suffer another setback in World Cup preparations, to miss Dubai trip due to visas delay

Pakistan cricket team’s preparations for the ODI World Cup have taken another toll according to the latest report on Friday, September 22. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to receive the green light from the External Affairs Ministry of India for visas as they were still left stranded on Friday. The latest developments put a spanner in their work to travel while they have already suffered a huge setback in Nassem Shah, who will miss the entire ODI World Cup in India.

Pakistan suffer setback

Pakistan were expected to travel to UAE on Monday and then have a two-day stay there before flying out to India. However, with delays in visas, they now plan to travel to Dubai on Wednesday before landing in India on Thursday. The 1992 ODI World Cup champions are due to play New Zealand in the warm-up match on Friday. According to reports, they remain the only team yet to receive visa clearance with the rest of the eight traveling teams cleared.

The tensions between the nations have been a big friction point for the nations to cross the border. The two nations have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13 when Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1. Pakistan have not been in India since the 2016 T20 World Cup, with recent encounters between India and Pakistan coming in multi-national tournaments.

Recently Pakistan’s football team traveled to India for the SAFF Championships in Bengaluru while their Hockey team crossed the Attari - Wagah border to play in the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. It is expected that the Pakistan cricket team will get the required documents cleared before Wednesday. They are expected to travel to India on Thursday with their warm-up game scheduled for Friday.

They will start their ODI World Cup campaign against qualifiers Netherlands on Friday, October 6. They will then take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday before facing India in the high-voltage clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, October 14.

