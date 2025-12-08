Pakistan's T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha has more or less confirmed the participation of Babar Azam in the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup scheduled to be played from Feb 7 in India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan, however, will be playing all their matches in Sri Lanka, given the current unstable political situation with India. The 2009 edition winners, however, have been in decent form recently including winning the home tri series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Agha, speaking on a recent Pakistan Cricket Board podcast, said that there won't be much changes in the squad which has played recently.

Agha on Pakistan squad for 2026 T20 World Cup

“I don’t think there will be any major changes before the World Cup; this will be the combination. All players have been given their roles, and we will move forward with these roles,” Salman said. “Six matches are left before the T20 World Cup, we will have to play with consistency. We cannot make big changes in these six matches." Apart from Babar, pacer Naseem Shah could also get a ticket to Colombo after being handed a comeback in the T20I side.

Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026

The Asian team is placed in Group A along with arch rivals India, Netherlands, Namibia, the United States of America. Pakistan start their campaign against Netherlands on February 7 and take the USA in the next match on Feb 10. The high-octane match against India is scheduled for Feb 15 before they take on Namibia on Feb 18 in the last group stage match.