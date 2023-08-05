Pakistan set for Road Safety World Series debut in season 3, tournament set to commence in September

Pakistan will debut in the third season of the Road Safety World Series tournament - a T20 league, which commences in September in England this year. The Road Safety World Series started three years ago in 2020, was played in India until now and will now feature in the UK. This multi-team event includes only retired players from each country to participate and has got approval from the ECB regarding Pakistan's participation.

The Road Safety World Series league began in March 2020, has completed two seasons, with the third one expected to get underway from early September for close to three weeks. Nine teams will participate this time, compared to eight in the previous edition.

While the first season was played across 2020 and 2021 – given the Covid-19 situation in the world, the second season took place in 2022.

However, because of strained political relations between India and Pakistan over the years, the team from across the border didn't participate thus far but will debut in the third season.

Launched in March 2020, the first season saw teams from India, Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies, and Australia slated to participate. But with competition getting cut short after four games only due to the rise of Covid infection, it resumed next year in March in Raipur, where Australia pulled out because Covid-19 related travel restrictions. Bangladesh replaced Australia, while England also got added to the schedule.

For the next season, two teams from Down Under – Australia and New Zealand got added to the setup, while the tournament was played in Dehradun and Raipur during the September window.

In both editions, the Indian Legends defeated Sri Lankan Legends in the finals in Raipur.

This tournament has seen some of the greatest cricketers, like Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Yuvraj Singh, Shane Bond, Jonty Rhodes and Brian Lara, alongside others, plying their trades for their respective teams.

Cricket World gears up for 50-over spectacle

Amid ongoing franchise-based T20 leagues, the mega tournament - the 50-over World Cup, will get underway in October in India, with last-time finalists – England and New Zealand playing the opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 8.

The marquee clash between India and Pakistan, which per the previous schedule, was supposed to take place on October 15, will now be staged a day prior, on October 14. The BCCI, in consultation with the ICC, will announce the revised schedule in the coming days.