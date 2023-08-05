PM Narendra Modi lauds Indian Women's Compound team for historic gold medal win World Archery Championship

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Nodi, on Saturday, August 5, congratulated the Indian Women’s Compound Team for winning their maiden gold medal in the ongoing World Archery Championships in Berlin. PM Modi lauded the trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur, who, on Friday, finished at the first spot by beating Mexico in the final.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote it was a proud moment for the compound team and India and congratulated them.

"A proud moment for India as our exceptional compound Women's Team brings home India's first-ever gold medal in the World Archery Championship held in Berlin. Congratulations to our champions,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

In the final against the Mexican trio of Dafne Quintero, Ana Sofia Hernandez Jeon, and Andrea Becerra, the Indian came up with their A-Game, and after a pulsating contest, stood tall in the end with a score of 235-229.

Although the conditions were tougher in Berlin, the Indian archers held their nerves and came on top. In the semis against the Colombian Team led by Sara Lopez, who also possessed a challenge to the Indians, the trio beat them in a close match with a score reading 220-216.

Earlier, during the knockouts (in pre-quarters and quarters against Turkey and Chinese Taipei, respectively), the Indian team fought hard for the win. With Paris Games about to begin in less than one year, India’s winning run in this discipline will raise medal expectations at 2024 Olympics.

Also, with this first-ever gold medal win in the World Archery Championship, the medal tally increased to 12 (including nine silvers and two bronze medals earlier).

Jyothi stands tall among all

Jyothi Surekha Vennam of the three also unlocked a unique milestone for herself with this gold medal crown. She now has seven medals to her name in this competition (including four bronze and two silver earlier), and with this now completed a Grand Slam of medals in the World Archery Championship.

In the Men’s category, the Indian trio of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, and Prathamesh Jawkar got knocked out in the Quarters after a 230-235 loss at the hands of the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, in the recurve category, both Men’s and Women’s teams lost their quarterfinal matches against South Korea (1-5) and the Dutch (2-6), respectively.