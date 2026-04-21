/Pakistan and Saudi Arabia discuss partnership for new cricket stadium in Jeddah

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation are currently discussing a partnership to build a new cricket stadium in Jeddah, the proposal of which has already received approval from the PCB’s Governing Board. Their board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, is reportedly leading talks with Saudi Cricket officials, while an expression of interest for this new project has already been submitted.

“The PCB is keen to promote cricket in Saudi Arabia and also explore the possibility of hosting Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches there. However, a final agreement is yet to be signed,” a source close to the information revealed, as quoted by PTI.

What’s happening in the background?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, the talks are focused on identifying a suitable location for the proposed cricket stadium, which is expected to have world-class modern facilities, including flood lights and seating capacity capable of hosting top-flight franchise and international matches.

Also read | IPL 2026: CSK suffer major setback as Ayush Mhatre ruled out due to hamstring injury



However, this proposed venue could potentially host Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in the future.

Saudi Arabia eyes its own T20 League

The PTI report also claims that Saudi Cricket initiated these talks, indicating the kingdom’s growing interest in stepping into the global cricketing world. Saudi Arabia has also recently explored plans to launch its own franchise-based T20 league as part of its broader sports development push.



“Discussions are still in the early stages, but PCB has expressed willingness to collaborate, especially considering the strong ties between the two nations,” the source continued.

What is Pakistan’s interest in this?

Considering a considerable South Asian expatriate population in Saudi Arabia, including a significant chunk of the Pakistani community, which could further fuel support (in the region), the PCB was quick to grab this chance with both hands.



Meanwhile, the UAE (Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah) currently remains a primary hub for international cricket in the Middle East, having regularly hosted several tournaments, including the Asia Cup, ICC events and even the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

