/Pakistan's T20 World Cup participation hangs in balance, Mohsin Naqvi to meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup hangs in the balance after Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Interior Affairs, is set to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The latest development comes just hours after Bangladesh were officially ruled out of the T20 World Cup, having refused to travel to India. Unlike Bangladesh, Pakistan are not scheduled to play in India and will play in Sri Lanka even if they qualify for the semifinal and the final of the T20 World Cup.