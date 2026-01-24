Google Preferred
Pakistan's T20 World Cup participation hangs in balance, Mohsin Naqvi to meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jan 24, 2026, 18:43 IST | Updated: Jan 24, 2026, 18:43 IST
Pakistan's T20 World Cup participation hangs in balance, Mohsin Naqvi to meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan's T20 World Cup participation hangs in balance, Mohsin Naqvi to meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

Story highlights

Unlike Bangladesh, Pakistan are not scheduled to play in India and will play in Sri Lanka even if they qualify for the semifinal and the final of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup hangs in the balance after Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Interior Affairs, is set to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The latest development comes just hours after Bangladesh were officially ruled out of the T20 World Cup, having refused to travel to India. Unlike Bangladesh, Pakistan are not scheduled to play in India and will play in Sri Lanka even if they qualify for the semifinal and the final of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup participation in doubt

"Our stance (on World Cup participation) will be what the government of Pakistan instructs me. The Prime Minister is not in Pakistan right now. When he returns, I'll be able to give you our final decision. It's the government's decision. We obey them, not the ICC,” Naqvi said to Geo News as quoted by Espncricinfo.

More to Follow…

About the Author

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports.

