/T20 World Cup 2026: Major blow for Black Caps as star pacer ruled out, replacement named

New Zealand star pacer Adam Milne has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a hamstring injury, with the team naming 31-year-old Kyle Jamieson as his replacement, New Zealand Cricket confirmed on Friday (Jan 23).

Milne sustained the injury while bowling for Sunrisers Eastern Cape during an SA20 match and scans later showed that the injury was serious, ruling him out of the tournament. Jamieson, who is already with the New Zealand squad on their white-ball tour of India, has now been added to the World Cup squad. He was earlier named as a travelling reserve for the tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

Head coach Rob Walter said that the team was gutted for Milne, who had put in a lot of work to be ready for the World Cup and was performing well in the SA20.

“We are all gutted for Adam. He had worked so hard to get himself ready for the tournament and was looking back to his best in his eight matches for the Eastern Cape Sunrisers," coach Rob Walter was quoted as saying in the statement.

He further wished Milne a quick recovery and said it was a big plus that Jamieson was already with the squad in India.

The coach also added that a new travelling reserve for the World Cup will be announced later.

“It is unfortunate timing for Adam and we wish him a speedy recovery. It is great that Kyle is already with us here in India. He is an integral member of our pace-bowling group and has hit the ground running on this tour," Walter added.

New Zealand will play one warm-up match against the USA on Feb 6 in Mumbai. They begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on Feb 8 in Chennai. They will then face the UAE at the same venue on Feb 10 before moving to Ahmedabad to play South Africa on Feb 15.

Their final group match is against Canada on Feb 17 in Chennai. New Zealand will be hoping to do better this time after finishing third in Group C in 2024 and failing to move past the league stage.

New Zealand's squad for T20 World Cup 2026