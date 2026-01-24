/T20 World Cup 2026: Here's all you need to know about Scotland's schedule, teams, fixtures and more

Scotland were given a wildcard entry into the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday (Jan 24) after Bangladesh were kicked out of the tournament for their refusal to travel to India. Scotland, the highest-ranked non-qualified team in the T20 World Cup, replaced Bangladesh after their board refused to travel to India as the European side now joins a 20-team contingent. Left with less than two weeks to prepare for the T20 World Cup, here’s all you need to know about Scotland and their fixtures.

Scotland replaces Bangladesh

"An e-mail was sent last evening to the Bangladesh Cricket Board chairman, intimating him that his board did not get back to the ICC officially after the 24-hour deadline that was given to them to decide if they wanted to come to India, so a decision has been taken," an ICC source was reportedly quoted as saying to PTI on condition of anonymity.

The news was later confirmed by prominent cricket websites like Espncricinfo and Cricbuzz, while an official announcement was awaited from ICC at the time of writing. The decision means Scotland will directly swap with Bangladesh, with no changes expected to the schedule of other teams.

All you need to know about Scotland’s fixtures

The swap means Scotland will now be placed in Group C in the preliminary stage of the competition and will play West Indies (February 7), Italy (February 9) and England (February 14) in Kolkata, before travelling to Mumbai to take on Nepal on February 17.

If Scotland qualify for the Super 8 stages, they will replace either England or the West Indies, depending on their performance. If Scotland win Group C, they could face Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand (if respective teams qualify for the Super 8 stage). If Scotland finish runners-up in Group C, they will face Australia, South Africa and India.

Scotland squad for 2026 T20 World Cup: Yet to be announced