Meet top 5 active batters with most sixes in T20 World Cup history

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jan 24, 2026, 15:57 IST | Updated: Jan 24, 2026, 15:57 IST

From Jos Buttler to Glenn Maxwell, here's a look at the top five active batters with most sixes in T20 World Cup history. This list also includes Marcus Stoinis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Quinton de Kock

Jos Buttler (England) - 43 sixes
(Photograph: AFP)

Jos Buttler (England) - 43 sixes

The star England batter, Jos Buttler, has cleared the ropes 43 times in T20 World Cups. Known for brutal power, he can turn any game in a few overs, sending bowlers into trouble with his big-hitting flair.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 30 sixes
(Photograph: AFP)

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 30 sixes

Australia's star all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, features second on this list with 30 sixes and counting in 31 T20 WC matches. Known for his fearless middle-order batting, he often turns games around with his quickfire batting.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) - 28 sixes
(Photograph: ACB)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) - 28 sixes

Afghani attacking opener, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, features third on this list. In 16 T20 WC matches, Gurbaz has scored 434 runs at an average of 27.12. His tally also includes 25 fours and 28 sixes.

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 25 sixes
(Photograph: BCCI)

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 25 sixes

Proteas’ Quinton de Kock is fourth on the list, having hit 25 sixes and counting in 27 T20 WC matches. He accumulated 653 runs at an average of 25.11, including four half-centuries.

Marcus Stoinis (Australia) - 22 sixes
(Photograph: AFP)

Marcus Stoinis (Australia) - 22 sixes

Marcus Stoinis, known for his power hitting, features fifth on this list with 22 sixes and counting in 18 T20 WC matches. Stoinis' effortless timing makes him a constant threat to bowlers in T20 cricket.

