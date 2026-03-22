/Pakistan's PSL to be held behind closed doors, Lahore and Karachi to host matches amid West Asia unrest

Pakistan’s premier T20 franchise league, Pakistan Super League (PSL) is all set to be played behind closed doors as tensions in West Asia are yet to cool down. After the United States and Israel’s attack on Iran and then a retaliatory attack from Iran, civil unrest has been seen in the Gulf region. As a result, tension in the West Asia region is at an all-time high with attacks on US air bases in Qatar, Bahrain and other surrounding regions. To take a safe stand, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will host this year’s PSL in two cities – Lahore and Karachi, with matches being played behind closed doors.

PSL behind close doors

Pakistan depends on oil and gas from the Gulf and the government has, in recent weeks, introduced a series of fuel-saving measures over fears of a drop in supply. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the decisions on the PSL were taken after consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

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"The prime minister has requested restricted movements of people because of the fuel crisis so we have decided that the PSL would continue as per the original schedule but without crowds," Naqvi told a press conference in Lahore.

To stop fans travelling, the eight-team league has also been reduced to two venues, and not the original six, meaning Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan and Peshawar miss out.

"All PSL matches will now take place in Lahore and Karachi and we hope the league could be held with crowds but that would be contingent on the crisis in Iran ending," said Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister.

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The PSL began in 2016 on neutral grounds in the United Arab Emirates due to safety fears in Pakistan.

"I feel for the Peshawar crowds who were due to watch a match for the first time," said Naqvi.

Naqvi said the PCB would compensate the franchise owners for the loss of revenue because of no crowds. The majority of gate money goes to the franchises. The 11th edition of PSL will run until May 3.