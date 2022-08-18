Pakistan rout Netherlands in second ODI as they bowl the Dutchmen out for 186

Pakistan dismissed the Netherlands for 186 in the second one-day international in Rotterdam on Thursday as Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz took three wickets apiece. Bas de Leede (89) and Tom Cooper (66) struck battling half-centuries to lift the Dutch from 8-3 but only one other batter passed double figures for the hosts.

Naseem Shah removed Vikramjit Singh in the second over as the teenage opener edged behind and Max O'Dowd followed when he drove Rauf straight to captain Babar Azam at mid-off. The 38-year-old Wesley Barresi was bowled by Naseem for three, two days after scoring just two in his first international innings since 2019.

De Leede and Cooper set about restoring order and put on 109 for the fourth wicket. Cooper hit seven fours and two sixes before falling for 66 when he offered left-arm spinner Nawaz a simple return catch.

His dismissal precipitated the loss of three quick wickets, with captain Scott Edwards caught behind off Nawaz for five and Teja Nidamanuru going in the same manner without scoring after glancing Rauf down the legside. Logan van Beek holed out to Naseem on the long-off boundary for 13 to give Shadab Khan his first wicket.

Tim Pringle went for a second straight duck after Mohammad Wasim pinned him leg before and Nawaz claimed his third scalp by sneaking one past the defence of Aryan Dutt.

De Leede was the last man out for 89, caught by Fakhar Zaman trying to clear long-on as Rauf finished with 3-16 after wrapping up the Dutch innings in 44.1 overs. Pakistan won the first match by 16 runs. the series finale is scheduled for Sunday at the same venue.