Pakistan reclaim No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings on dramatic Sunday despite wins for India, South Africa

Pakistan have reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC ODI Rankings after a dramatic turn of events on Sunday, September 17. The Men in Green eliminated in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 reclaimed the top spot after South Africa’s series win against Australia in Johannesburg. The win paved for Australia to drop points and therefore hand the top spot to Pakistan as will head into the final two weeks of September with their noses in front in the standings.

Pakistan on top

Babar Azam’s men claimed the top spot despite not being in action as South Africa beat Australia by a margin of 122 runs. On the flip side, India’s win against Sri Lanka was also academic with Pakistan standing firm on 115 rating points. India’s win saw them reach 115 rating points but having played more matches, the arch-rivals claimed the top spot.

Australia’s defeat saw them drop to 113 rating points and therefore to third spot in the ICC ODI rankings. South Africa’s win against Australia saw them leapfrog defending World Champions England. The Proteas are on 106 rating points, one behind England who announced their final ODI World Cup squad on Sunday and are fourth.

New Zealand sit sixth in the standings and their rivals in the upcoming series Bangladesh are seventh in the list. Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and West Indies complete the rest of the top 10 in the ICC standings.

Dramatic results on Sunday

In a contest that lasted for little over three hours, Mohammed Siraj was seen in sublime form in the Asia Cup 2023 final as he wreaked havoc with four wickets in the fourth over of the Sri Lanka innings. Sri Lanka who initially decided to bat first had only two batters with double-digit scores while five players were dismissed for a duck. The entire team was bowled out for 50 as they recorded their lowest total in the Asia Cup. India won the contest by 10 wickets and lifted the Asia Cup trophy.

Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen dismissed the first five Australian batsmen to clinch a come-from-behind series win for South Africa in the fifth one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday. Jansen took five for 39 as Australia were bowled out for 193 in reply to South Africa's 315 for nine.

