Pakistan on cusp of World Cup exit despite valiant effort from pacers, lose by one wicket against South Africa

Pakistan are on the cusp of ODI World Cup exit after their fourth consecutive defeat in the ODI World Cup on Friday (Oct 27) against South Africa. The Proteas won by one wicket and 16 balls to spare in a close contest played in Chennai, leaving the 1992 champions all set to exit at the league stage. On the other hand, South Africa gained two important points to attain the top spot in the league table with New Zealand next for them in Pune.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan lost Abdullah Shafique off a bouncer on nine before Marco Jansen removed Imam-ul-Haq on 12 to pick his second wicket in the Powerplay. Captain Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan steadied the ship with a 48-run stand. Gerald Coetzee removed Pakistan’s top run-scorer in the tournament with a steamy bouncer to reduce them to 86 for three.

For the second time in this competition, Babar completed his fifty, while Iftikhar Ahmed launched an attack, hitting a six and a four. Tabraiz Shamsi picked the big wicket of Iftikhar, caught at deep long-on, and removed Babar soon after on 50 to put Pakistan on the back foot.

Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan lifted Pakistan out of the drain. Saud showcased his class as he completed his fifty, while Shadab continued his good run with the bat, scoring a 36-ball 43, including two sixes and three fours.

Shamsi was among the wicket-takers, picking four for 60, whereas, Jansen returned with three wickets and Coetzee with two. Despite a shaky start, Pakistan managed a handy total of 270 on the board.

South Africa got off to a brilliant start, with de Kock hitting Shaheen for a flurry of fours in his first over.

Afridi returned in some style, picking de Kock caught in deep square leg. Temba Bavuma couldn’t add much to the tally either, as he departed off a bouncer on 28. Van der Dussan got out in his twenties, as South Africa was reduced to 121 for three in the chase.

Aiden Markram, in the meantime, kept hitting boundaries at will and the scoreboard ticking. Heinrich Klaasen didn’t have the best day as Mohammad Wasim got his wicket on 12. David Miller stitched a partnership with Markram but eventually edged one to the keeper off Shaheen, who picked his second of the day.