/ODI Tri-Series is Back: Pakistan to host Sri Lanka and England in October; check schedule

The ODI tri-series is back. Pakistan on Wednesday (Aug 19) announced the schedule of multi-format matches at home involving Sri Lanka and England in October. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a press release that Pakistan will host Sri Lanka for three T20Is followed by a one-day tri-series, involving England. The two Asian teams will face off in a two-match Test series in November.



While the T20I series will take place from October 9 to 13 in Rawalpindi, the ODI series will get underway on October 18, with the final scheduled on October 31. Lahore and Rawalpindi will host the One-Day matches.

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"Sri Lanka will arrive on 4 October to feature in a three-match T20I series, which will be played in Rawalpindi from 9 to 13 October," the PCB said. "England will join Pakistan and Sri Lanka to take part in an ODI tri-series, scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 18 to 31 October.”



The tri-series gets underway with Pakistan hosting Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on October 18. The Men in Green will face England in the second match two days later at the same venue before England and Sri Lanka face off in the third game at the Rawalpindi Stadium on October 22.



The three teams will move to Lahore next, where Pakistan and England will go one-on-one in the fourth One-Dayer on October 25. The Gaddafi Stadium will then host Pakistan and Sri Lanka for the fifth ODI two days later. The final group game will take place between Sri Lanka and England on October 29 in Lahore.



The top two teams will meet in the tri-series final on October 31.



Following the tri-series, Sri Lanka will feature in a three-day match in Islamabad from November 4 to 6 before the Test series, which falls under the current WTC cycle, begins in Rawalpindi on November 9. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the second Test from November 17 to 21.

ODI Tri-Series 2026 Schedule –