/Hockey World Cup: Pakistan face embarrassment after penalty corner kit blunder vs England

Pakistan endured a tough time in their FIH Hockey World Cup opener against England on Saturday. Not only did they lose 4-1, but they were also left embarrassed by a mistake that should have been avoided. Pakistan’s hockey team apparently forgot to place their protective gear behind the goal post, which is often required during penalty corners. Former Pakistan captain Salman Akbar criticised the team's basic sense for missing the essentials, especially during a World Cup game.



Midway through the second quarter, around the 17th minute, when England were awarded a penalty corner, the Pakistan team was seeking their protective gear around the goal post. In an embarrassing moment, they were unable to find any, after which a player rushed to the dressing room to bring the kit, delaying the game. As a result, the referee showed Pakistan captain Abu Baker Mahmood a green card, forcing him to stay off the field for two minutes.

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Taking to his social media handle X, Salman posted a photo of the player rushing to the spot carrying the protective gear kit and wrote,

"Wow. Another unwanted record from Pakistan hockey. In the opening match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 against England, Pakistan reportedly forgot the penalty corner protective gear in the changing room. As a result, the captain received the green card. Forgetting essential protective equipment for penalty corners that simply cannot happen on the biggest stage of international hockey.



"Preparation is not just about tactics, fitness and skills. It is also about discipline and organisation. The World Cup demands the highest level of professionalism. Unfortunately, moments like this raise serious questions about how prepared we really are for the big stage," the former captain continued.

Meanwhile, after losing its opener to England, Pakistan will next face Wales on August 17 before taking on arch-rivals India two days later on August 19. India, on the other hand, opened their World Cup campaign against Wales, beating them convincingly 3-1.

