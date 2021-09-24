Pakistan Cricket Board planning legal action ahead of next ICC meet after England, NZ cancel tours - Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been left miffed after New Zealand and England's decision to pull out of their respective tours of the country. The New Zealand team was in Pakistan for a limited-overs tour but abandoned the series after a 'security threat'. Days after New Zealand's decision to not play in Pakistan, England confirmed that they will not be touring the country.

As per a report in PTI, PCB chief Ramiz Raza has been on a 'warpath' since New Zealand and England's decision to pull out from their respective commitments. The PCB is now planning to take legal action against the two cricket boards ahead of the next ICC meeting.

PCB chief Raza is reportedly busy exploring legal options to take action against the England Cricket Board, and the New Zealand Cricket Board after speaking to PCB's patron-in-chief and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Pakistan is studying all legal resources it can take to demand compensation from the two boards," a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, England cricket's player's body has claimed the England Cricket Board did not seek the suggestions from the players before making the decision to call off the tour of Pakistan. A spokesperson of the Team England Player Partnership (TEPP) denied players' involvement in the decision to not tour Pakistan.

"At no stage has the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) ever asked Team England Player Partnership or the teams, men and women, whether the tour should go ahead or whether players were prepared to tour Pakistan," a TEPP spokesperson was quoted as saying by British media.

Pakistan will now focus on preparing for the upcoming T20 World Cup after both New Zealand and England pulled out of their respective tours. The Babar Azam-led side will open their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on October 24.